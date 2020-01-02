Pennsylvania Man Wanted on Weapons of Mass Destruction Charges Arrested in Connecticut
A man wanted in Pennsylvania on weapons of mass destruction charges has been arrested in Connecticut, The Hartford Courant reports. Carl Michael Roberts was charged on New Year's Eve for being a fugitive from justice, and is currently being held on $250,000 bail. The 26-year-old is facing two weapons of mass destruction charges after Pennsylvania police discovered two bombs, shrapnel, and meth during a drug search. Authorities suspect Roberts also helped make a third bomb that was discovered in a Pennsylvania public housing facility, but they don't know the motive behind Roberts' alleged bomb-making.He is also facing two counts of causing or risking catastrophe and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Roberts reportedly had no explosives on him during his arrest, and officials believe he wasn't planning anything dangerous in Connecticut. Police in Connecticut got involved after receiving a tip that Roberts was staying at a home inside the state, and apprehended him at the residence.