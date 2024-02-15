Pennsylvania Man Who Beheaded Father’s Corpse Charged with Terrorism

The Pennsylvania man accused of killing his father, posting the decapitated remains to YouTube, and attempting to raise a rebellion against the federal workforce was charged with three new counts of terrorism on Thursday, court records show.

Justin Mohn, 32, was previously charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse for shooting his father, an Army Corps of Engineers employee, and then beheading the corpse in Middletown Township on Jan. 30. He posted a 14-minute YouTube rant featuring his father’s severed head while he called on others to rise up against federal employees.

Mohn was finally apprehended when he drove to nearby Fort Indiantown Gap to try and mobilize the National Guard to join his armed rebellion.

Upon his arrest, police recovered a USB drive that included information Mohn allegedly planned to use in an attack on government buildings.

The flash drive had “several pictures of federal buildings along with instructions that appeared to show the steps needed to make an explosive device,” the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Mohn also identified specific government officials who should be captured and publicly executed in his YouTube video.

Mohn is being held without bail in Bucks County. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 2.