    Man Charged for Chilling Grudge-Fueled 'Assassination' in Pennsylvania Bar

    Xavier King was just “minding his own business” when a man with a grudge recognized him in a Pennsylvania bar and shot him in the back without saying a word, authorities said Wednesday. The alleged killer, 34-year-old Shawn Davenport, pulled up his hood before approaching King, tapping his right shoulder, then opening fire, court documents state. It’s unclear what the alleged grudge was. Friends and family remembered King, 32, as someone who “was really trying to change his life” and was in school to obtain a commercial driver’s license so he could start his own trucking company. Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Zawisky called the cold-blooded murder an “assassination.”

