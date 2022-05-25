Pennsylvania Orders a Recount in GOP Senate Primary
(RE)TALLY THE VOTES
Pennsylvania’s top election official has ordered a recount in the GOP Senate primary race between celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Current tallies show that the two men are separated by 902 votes, or 0.07 percentage points. Under Pennsylvania state law, a recount is automatically triggered if candidates are separated by 0.5 percentage points or fewer. Counties will begin the recount on Friday and must finish by June 7, with final results expected on June 8. Tensions in the race remain high, as McCormick’s campaign is suing to count mail-in ballots without a written date on envelopes that were received on or before election day. Oz and the RNC are arguing that the ballots, in which McCormick has a slight lead, should be rejected. Whoever eventually wins the primary will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November.