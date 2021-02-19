‘No Regrets and Give Zero Shits’: PA Police Officer Charged in Capitol Riots
‘I MAY NEED A JOB’
A Pennsylvania police officer has been charged for his role in the Capitol riots after allegedly posting a video of himself rushing a line of law enforcers. Joseph Fischer, a patrolman at North Cornwall Township Police Department, is facing several charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, for his role in the Jan. 6 siege. The township released a statement Friday that Fischer was arrested by the FBI Friday and has been suspended without pay.
According to a criminal complaint, the day after the riots, Fischer posted a video on Facebook of himself charging towards a line of police officers while appearing to shout “hold the line” and “motherfuckers.” Prosecutors allege that Fisher also had a physical altercation with at least one officer before falling to the ground—before he eventually made it inside the Capitol.
In a private Facebook message on Jan. 7, Fisher also revealed he “may need a job [after] word got out that I was at the rally ... lol,” according to the complaint. “[T]he FBI may arrest me ... lol,” Fischer wrote. “I know they are targeting police who went.” Later in the conversation, Fisher admitted that he spoke with his police chief about attending the riot—saying he told his boss that losing his job might be the “price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away.” “I told him I have no regrets and give zero shits,” Fischer wrote in the Facebook message. “Sometimes doing the right thing no matter how small is more important than ones own security.”