Grocery Store Employee Planted Needles in Food: Police

A teenage employee for a Giant grocery store in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, planted needles in several different kinds of food for sale, Pennsylvania State Police told NBC Philadelphia. The items that were tampered with include fresh bagged green beans, loose yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food, soft packaged cat food, and instant mashed potatoes, among other things, the company said. Security footage shows the now former employee planting the sewing needles the evening of April 13, NBC reports. Giant released a statement urging any customers who bought affected products to notify police and return the items for a full refund.