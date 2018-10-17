Pennsylvania Priest David Poulson Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse

Former Pennsylvania priest David Poulson pleaded guilty Wednesday to corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children after sexually assaulting one boy and attempting to assault another, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office announced. The 65-year-old priest was identified in the state’s harrowing grand-jury report as one of 300 “predator priests” who preyed on over 1,000 children. “Poulson assaulted one of his victims repeatedly in church rectories,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference after the hearing at Jefferson County Common Pleas Court. “He made that victim go to confession and confess the abuse—to Poulson. This was the ultimate betrayal and manipulation by Poulson. He used the tools of the priesthood to further his abuse.” He now faces a maximum of 14 years in prison and will be registered as a sex offender for at least a decade when he is sentenced.
