Prisoner Accused of Mailing White Powder to Biden, Bennie Thompson, Federal Judge
DERANGED DEATH THREATS
A federal grand jury indicted Robert Maverick Vargo on Wednesday for threatening to kill several high-ranking politicians and their families, including President Joe Biden, a unidentified federal judge, and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee. “Im going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering,” Vargo allegedly wrote from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. “There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.” The letter also alluded to anthrax and included a white powder in the envelope, according to the Department of Justice, though the powder turned out not to be the lethal substance. Vargo was in custody for a burglary but escaped the minimal offenders unit of a Pennsylvania prison in July while on work detail. He was recaptured days later. The 25-year-old now faces a maximum sentence of 25 years.