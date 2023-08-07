Pennsylvania Realtor Arrested After Spearing Cops With Flagpole on Jan. 6
STORMING GATES
A Pennsylvania realtor has been arrested for allegedly attacking Capitol police with a number of objects as he breached the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Lowell Gates, 63, came to D.C. that day with a group of friends, according to court documents, and joined in on the chaos as the riot escalated. Prosecutors say that Gates threw something at officers “before assaulting them with a flagpole,” which he used “in a spear-like motion to lunge at the officers, striking them at least three times.” Gates isn’t your average Capitol-storming couch dweller—he’s listed as the president and CEO of Linlo Properties, a commercial real estate business that he operates alongside his wife, Linda. Unrelated to his Capitol breach, Gates was arrested in August 2021 for walking around his neighborhood with no pants or underwear on. Perhaps he was still riding on the high from his insurrection attempt; he allegedly told investigators that he “generally had a lot of fun,” on Jan. 6.