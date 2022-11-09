Pennsylvania Rejects Far-Right Wing Nut Mastriano for Guv

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro will become the state’s next governor after defeating far-right state Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to three major networks.

Shapiro ran a largely uneventful campaign, branding himself as a moderate and pragmatic option as compared to Mastriano, whose positions frequently resided on the fringe-right side of Republican politics. In avoiding anything spicy or controversial, Shapiro steadily built a solid lead in the polls heading up to election day.

Shapiro’s placid bid stood in stark contrast to his opponent who made news on a near weekly basis despite a refusal to speak to mainstream press. Mastriano found himself on the defensive due to his ties to right wing extremists, anti-semitic comments and other fringe beliefs throughout the general election.

Mastriano was endorsed by former President Trump in the state’s gubernatorial primary and remained tightly aligned with Trump throughout the general election cycle, including in-person campaigning with the former president.

After the downfall of Roe v. Wade this summer, Shapiro will likely play a key role in preserving abortion access in the state—one of the many areas where he and Mastriano differed on policy.

Mastriano vowed to “sign the Heartbeat bill into law, end funding to Planned Parenthood, and expand counseling for adoption services.”

Shapiro will succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat who is term limited.