Feds Charge Rioter Who Mistakenly Called Cruz a ‘Sell Out’ While Rifling Through Senate Papers
‘F*CK YEAH!’
A Pennsylvania man seen going through papers on a Senate desk during the Jan. 6 siege has been charged with several offenses, including obstruction of justice. Dale “DJ” Shalvey was captured on video storming the Capitol while yelling “Fuck yeah!,” according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Prosecutors say Shalvey was among a group that stormed the Senate Chamber during the insurrection. In one video, he can be seen rifling through some papers on a Senate desk and claiming, incorrectly, that it showed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “was going to sell us out all along.” Shalvey, dressed in a green jacket and hard hat, apparently misunderstood the meaning of Cruz’s objection to the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. The complaint states Shalvey was identified by several witnesses.