OPTING FOR CRUELTY
Pennsylvania School District ‘Rejects’ Offers to Pay Off Student Meal Debts After Foster-Care Threat
A Pennsylvania public school district that was criticized across the nation after it threatened to place children in foster care over unpaid cafeteria debt has reportedly rejected several offers to pay off the tab. Last week, the Wyoming Valley West School District warned parents in a letter that, if their child’s meal debt wasn’t settled, it could result in them “being taken from your home and placed in foster care.” NPR reports at least five donors have volunteered to settle the $22,000 debt accrued by dozens of students, but the offers appear to have been turned down. Todd Carmichael, the founder and CEO of Philadelphia’s La Colombe Coffee, told NPR his offer was “rejected” when he contacted the district’s school board. “I know what it’s like to be shamed at school. I know what these things are. And I know how my mother would react if someone threatened to take her children away,” he said. Another anonymous donor told NPR that their attempt to pay off the debt was unsuccessful.