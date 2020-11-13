PA Secretary of State Declines Election Recount Request

CHEAT SHEET
Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State said Friday that she would decline to recount or re-canvass votes cast in the presidential election last week. Kathy Boockvar wrote in a statement that “no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast.” President-elect Joe Biden won the state, per the Associated Press. President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, falsely claiming that he won. Although Trump surged ahead in Pennsylvania on Election Night, Biden slowly took over the lead as mail-in ballots and ballots from metro areas were counted in the days after.