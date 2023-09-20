Fetterman: I’ll Wear a Suit If We Can Avert a Government Shutdown
‘JAGOFFS’
Sen. John Fetterman has a plan to save democracy: Ditch the hoodie and gym shorts. But it’s a plan that can only come to fruition, he said Wednesday, if those “jagoffs” in the lower chamber can figure out a way to avoid the government shutdown. With just over a week before the government runs out of funding, the Pennsylvania Democrat took a shot at House Republicans holding up a deal. “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” he tweeted. The crack referred to his colleagues in the GOP who have expressed outrage over the relaxing of the Senate dress code, a move widely believed to have been prompted by Fetterman’s personal style. The senator rocked said style while presiding over the Senate on Wednesday, remarking to an NBC reporter afterward, “The world didn’t spin off its axis. I think we will still go on.”