Fetterman Trolls Oz on His Dark Past… as a New York Yankees Fan
#PINSTRIPEPRIDE
Not content with outing his opponent as a one-time New York Yankees fan, Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania John Fetterman on Sunday revealed Dr. Mehmet Oz as a Yankees fan who used to do the wave. After Oz tweeted a word of encouragement to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon (“Next stop, World Series!”), Fetterman’s team dug deep into Oz’s feed to find a photo of him and his son celebrating a Yankees victory from 2012. Posting a photo from the matchup against the Texas Rangers, Oz had written: “We like to think the wave helped with the victory!” Fetterman, whose main campaign strategy has been to meme on the fact that Oz has few ties to Pennsylvania, posted a screenshot of the offending tweet, captioning it: “My dude, isn’t your team still playing? #PinstripePride.” On the bright side for Oz, at least it’s possible that slugger Aaron Judge could still lead the Yankees to the comeback to end all comebacks this season.