The final debate in the contentious Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania went briefly off the rails on Wednesday when Carla Sands, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Denmark under President Donald Trump, lavishly praised the idea, if that’s the word for it, he threw out in 2019 about buying Greenland from Denmark. As front-runners David McCormick and Mehmet Oz feuded with each other, Greta Van Susteren, moderating the debate for Newsmax, asked Sands of the Greenland proposal, “What do you think of that?” and the candidate replied: “I thought it was an awesome idea, because he’s a deal guy. And we know Denmark can’t afford to develop or defend Greenland.” Sands is in fourth place at 8.8 percent in a crowded field, according to the RealClearPolling average, 10 points behind Oz, who won Trump’s endorsement last month, and nearly 15 behind McCormick.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10