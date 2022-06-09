Pennsylvania Recount Shows Oz Beat McCormick by Only 951 Votes

Read it at ABC27
A mandatory Pennsylvania recount in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat found that Dr. Mehmet Oz beat David McCormick by 951 votes out of 1.3 million cast. McCormick conceded last Friday before the recount was complete, saying that the winner was clear. The results of the recount did not significantly change from the original tall, and both Republican and Democratic election officials in Pennsylvania said that the consistency should bolster public trust in election accuracy. Oz will face John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.