Sen. John Fetterman Set to Make Senate Return in April: Report
Sen. John Fetterman is set to return to the Senate the week of April 17, Politico reported Wednesday. The first-term Pennsylvania Democrat has been receiving inpatient treatment for depression for more than a month. Since checking into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Fetterman has been on the receiving end of bizarre and baseless far-right conspiracies that he’s actually dead, and even been replaced with a body double. His return will help solidify the Democratic party’s outright majority once again, as the Senate is closely divided following the 2022 midterms, with 51 Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents and 49 Republicans.