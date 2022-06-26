Substitute Teacher and Track Coach Filmed Students Having Sex, Police Say
SUB HIM OUT
Peyton William Harris’ educational career came to an abrupt stop when he was arrested and accused of filming students having sex, measuring their own genitals, and “running around the house naked,” according to Pennsylvania police. Law & Crime reported that the 20-year-old substitute teacher and track coach faces seven counts, including sexual abuse of children and child pornography. According to the state’s attorney general, Harris is accused of giving minors alcohol—which he allegedly bought using a fake ID—and recording them participating in sexual acts without their consent. Harris then, the attorney general said, shared the content via social media. The affidavit alleges that Harris took pictures of a student “measuring his own penis with a ruler,” and Harris confessed in a police interview to taking photos of a student “running around the house naked” and having sex with another person.