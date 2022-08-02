Pennsylvania Supreme Court Gives Mail-In Voting Expansion Green Light

Read it at Associated Press
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to uphold a major expansion of mail-in voting that was enacted in 2019. The decision was 5-2, with two Republican justices voting against it. “We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” the majority opinion says. Vote-by-mail will be expanded by November’s general midterm elections, the Associated Press reported. It has long been the goal of some Republican lawmakers to restrict vote-by-mail by having stricter ID requirements and getting rid of drop boxes.