Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Republican Lawsuit Seeking to Declare Mail-In Voting Unconstitutional

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied the latest Republican legal challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election in a Saturday evening ruling. Republican state Rep. Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell had filed suit to have universal mail-in voting declared unconstitutional in Pennsylvania and toss out the majority of votes cast by mail in the November election. The court found that “the want of due diligence demonstrated in this matter is unmistakable” and dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice. President Donald Trump’s campaign has brought similar lawsuits, all unsuccessful and haphazard. The incumbent lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential election.