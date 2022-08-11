Pennsylvania Teen Killed in Horrifying Wood Chipper Accident
DEVASTATING
A 17-year-old from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being “partially pulled” into an industrial wood chipper, according to a Lehigh County Coroner press release. The autopsy of Isiah M. Bedocs showed he died of multiple traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled an accident. State police were called to the scene Tuesday to aid someone “who had been critically injured while working with a woodchipper,” according to a police press release. Although Bedocs was airlifted to a hospital, he died shortly after the incident. Bedocs was homeschooled, but he also attended Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, the Whitehall-Coplay School District superintendent said. This is the second student death to rock that school district, where another student died in a car crash less than two weeks ago. “It’s been a difficult couple of weeks here for our community. We’re certainly here to support anyone that’s in need of any kind of help,” the superintendent said.