Video Shows Teens Viciously Attack Students on SEPTA Train
Pennsylvania authorities are investigating an incident on a SEPTA train in which several teen girls violently attacked a group of students, reports NBC10 Philadelphia. The attackers in the video can be seen punching, beating, knocking over, and kicking a teen girl. The attackers in the video are African American, and the victims, who appear to be Asian or Asian American, reportedly have no serious injuries. A SEPTA spokesperson called the incident “violent and disturbing.”
SEPTA Police, Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia School Administration officials, School District Police, and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission are all investigating the incident and have identified the individuals seen in the attack. It’s unclear what led to the attack, and investigators have not said if the incident was racially motivated. “There has to be a response by the police, by SEPTA school safety officers, formerly known as school police, and by SEPTA itself,” said Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh. “It has a police force, and we need to see them.”