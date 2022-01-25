Pennsylvania Woman Hospitalized After Monkey Escapee Hisses in Her Face
MONKEY MAYHEM
The cynomolgus monkeys that escaped when a truck crashed on a Pennsylvania highway on Friday night were all captured—but not before landing at least one resident in a hospital. Danville resident Michele Fallon told WYOU that, after she tried to help the driver of the monkey-hauling truck on the side of a Valley Township interstate, one of the monkeys hissed in her face. She later ended up in the hospital with pink-eye symptoms. “I was close to the monkeys, I touched the crates, I walked through their feces so I was very close. So I called to inquire, you know, was I safe?” Fallon said. She has received a rabies shot and is on antiviral medication. Authorities had warned the public not to approach the monkeys, and the CDC said they could transmit hepatitis B through their saliva or feces. “I thought I was just doing the right thing by helping—I had no idea it would turn out this way,” Fallon said.