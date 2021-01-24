Rep. Scott Perry Helped Trump in Plot to Oust AG and Sway Vote: NYT
SCHEMES
A Republican congressman in Pennsylvania played a vital role in Donald Trump’s plot to oust the attorney general in order to undermine the election, The New York Times reports. Former administration officials familiar with the plans told the Times that Rep. Scott Perry was the one who introduced Trump to Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark, whose openness to Trump’s “stolen” election claims made him a perfect candidate to replace the acting attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, in order to pursue Trump’s election fraud narrative. Perry is said to have also discussed plans with Clark and Trump to have the DOJ intervene in Georgia and inform lawmakers there of a voter fraud investigation that could see the Electoral College votes tossed. The plan to oust Rosen fell apart after DOJ officials threatened to resign en masse, but Trump also reportedly tried to pressure the department to go directly to the Supreme Court and invalidate Joe Biden’s win, another failed scheme.