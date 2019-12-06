At Least One Dead and Shooter Killed at Pensacola Navy Air Station

At least one person is dead and an unknown number of people have been left injured after a shooter opened fire at the U.S. Navy Air Station Pensacola in the Florida panhandle, the Navy has confirmed.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the active shooter is also dead after the Friday morning shooting.

The Navy announced on its social media channels: “Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals.”

Two local hospitals—Sacred Heart Hospital and Baptist Hospital—confirmed to The Daily Beast that they are treating a total of 11 patients between them following the shooting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

The situation came two days after a U.S. sailor killed two people before taking his own life at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

More to follow...