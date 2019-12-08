Did Navy Base Shooter Mohammed Alshamrani Have Murder on His Mind in April?

The Saudi airman who killed three and wounded eight at Naval Air Station Pensacola began the 15-week process of buying the murder weapon back in April, officials told The Daily Beast.

“He’d been thinking about this for a long time it looks like,” one senior law enforcement official said.

The FBI said at a press conference Sunday that it is treating Friday’s attack by Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, as an act of terrorism but have not determined if he was motivated by an “ideology” or if he had help.