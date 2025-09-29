Pentagon Pete’s ‘Manic’ Meltdowns Exposed by Aides

Pete Hegseth is crumbling under the pressure of leading the Pentagon.

The defense secretary—who prefers the moniker “Secretary of War”—is being described by staffers as “manic,” erupting into fits of rage and tumultuous tirades, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

While he’s always been temperamental, two staffers claim the former Fox News star’s mental state has reached new, frenzied heights after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this month.

They said Hegseth is becoming increasingly “obsessed” with his own security and exhibits frenzied behavior, such as fidgeting and pacing during meetings.

“‘There’s a manic quality about him. Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something,’ an insider told the outlet.

“Dude is crawling out of his skin,” another source said.

Pete Hegseth is growing "obsessed” with his own security, sources say. Omar Havana/Getty Images

They cited his increasingly erratic demands that have played out in public—most notably his recent order that every military official above the rank of one-star general fly in for a meeting in Virginia on Tuesday, even if stationed abroad.

The gathering is being described as a “pep rally” where Hegseth will address military standards and the so-called “warrior ethos,” multiple people familiar with the planned event told The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Hegseth has introduced sweeping new guidelines restricting press access at his rebranded “Department of War.” According to the Mail, reporters now require express approval from the department to publish any information gathered at the Pentagon, and are forbidden from accessing most of the building without an escort.

Journalists must also sign compliance forms pledging to protect “sensitive information” and will lose their credentials if they violate the new rules.

President Donald Trump flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When the crackdown was first announced, the Pentagon Press Association issued a blistering statement calling it “a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what its military is doing.”

Hegseth, 45, responded on X:

“The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon—the people do,” be began. “The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules—or go home.”

Also under scrutiny are Hegseth’s extensive personal security demands, which, according to the paper, are now straining the Army agency responsible for protecting him. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has reportedly pulled agents away from criminal probes in order to safeguard Hegseth’s residences in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.

Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sources told the Mail that those security measures have, in part, been driven by Hegseth’s wife, former Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, whose requests for protection go “far beyond” what’s been granted to other Trump administration officials.

“That warrior personae, he’s spooked,” they said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.