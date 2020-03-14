Pentagon Bans Domestic Travel for Military, Department of Defense Personnel

The Pentagon has banned all domestic travel for members of the military and Department of Defense personnel until May 11, according to a memo released late Friday. In the memo, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist announced that the new restrictions were “necessary” to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “All DoD military personnel will stop movement while this memorandum is in effect. In addition, DoD civilian personnel and DoD family members, whose transportation is government-funded, will also stop movement,” the memo reads. Exceptions will be made only in cases “determined to be mission essential,” “necessary for humanitarian reasons,” or “warranted due to extreme hardship.” The restrictions take effect on March 16.