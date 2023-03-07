Pentagon Chief Says U.S. Troops Will Remain in Iraq in Surprise Visit to Baghdad

Read it at Reuters
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Tuesday ahead of the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion that led to the ouster of Saddam Hussein. The Pentagon chief, who was the last commanding general of U.S. forces during the Iraqi conflict, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani. “U.S. forces are ready to remain in Iraq at the invitation of the government of Iraq,” Austin said. “The United States will continue to strengthen and broaden our partnership in support of Iraqi security, stability, and sovereignty.” The U.S. has 2,500 troops in Iraq, whose job it is advise and assist local troops in the ongoing conflict against the so-called Islamic State.