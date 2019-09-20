CHEAT SHEET
Pentagon Fighting Stephen Miller’s Plan to Slash Refugee Numbers
The Pentagon is the lone voice of opposition in government against White House proposals to slash the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., according to a report from NBC News. The Defense Department is reportedly arguing that the reductions to the current limit of 30,000 for refugee admissions, which have been proposed by White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, are against the national interest. Miller and his State Department allies want to bring in deep cuts or even a halt to refugee admissions. But defense officials say accepting refugees provides a way to promote stability in volatile areas. The officials have also reportedly proposed setting aside 6,000 slots for Iraqi applicants who worked for U.S. troops. “Current ongoing discussions for this year’s refugee ceiling are pre-decisional and it would not be appropriate to comment at this time,” said Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Carla Gleason.