Accused Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira Indicated by Federal Grand Jury
OFFICIAL
Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman arrested in April and accused of leaking classified Pentagon documents to his buddies in a Discord channel, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. Teixeira now faces six counts of retaining and transmitting classified national defense information—one count for each document, an indictment obtained by The Daily Beast shows. If convicted on all counts, the 21-year-old faces up to 25 years in federal prison. Teixeira is accused of posting classified documents to an online server for months before the feds caught on, largely uploading intelligence on the war between Ukraine and Russia. The indictment says Teixeira leaked some documents that were supposed to have been delivered to an “officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive them.” In a statement Thursday, Joshua Levy, the acting U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said that Teixeira’s alleged conduct “jeopardizes our nation’s security.” Teixeira enlisted in 2019 and had top-security clearance since 2021.