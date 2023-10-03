Pentagon Official Charged in Connection With Brutal Dogfighting Ring

CHEAT SHEET
A Pentagon official has been charged in connection with a brutal dog-fighting ring—and the evidence includes automobile jumper cables found at his house that were allegedly used to execute the losing animals. Frederick Moorefield, 62, a deputy chief information officer for the Department of Defense, “is no longer in the workplace” following his Thursday arrest, authorities said. A longtime friend admitted to taking part in the ring, which ran for 20 years, The Washington Post reported. A raid turned up five pit bulls at Moorefield’s Maryland home and evidence that he was “experimenting with different types of performance enhancing drugs to improve [their] chances of winning dogfights.”