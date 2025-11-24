Pentagon Pete Launches Bonkers Bid to Court Martial Enemy Trump Calls ‘Traitor’

The Defense Department threatened Monday to recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty so he can face court-martial proceedings.

The move comes after Kelly, a former naval officer and retired astronaut, appeared in a video urging U.S. service members to refuse “illegal orders.”

President Donald Trump seized on the video last week and accused Kelly and the five other Democrats in it of sedition, “punishable by death.” He also reposted “hang them,” sparking widespread outrage that he was calling for their executions.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is one of the six Democratic lawmakers who enraged President Donald Trump last week with a video message to U.S. service members. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Trump on Friday denied he was threatening them to be killed despite his posts, but he he thinks they’re in “serious trouble.”

The White House said the Pentagon and Justice Department would decide if it was punishable by law.

The Defense Department said in a statement Monday that it had received “serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.).”

It said a “thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

The Pentagon also said that the matter will be handled “in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality.”

The Daily Beast asked Kelly for comment.

On Sunday, Kelly defended his participation in the video and its message and slammed the president’s posts.

“All we said is we reiterated what basically is the rule of law that members of the military should not, cannot follow illegal orders,” Kelly told Face the Nation.

Besides Kelly, others in the video include Sen. Elissa Slotkin as well as Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Jason Crow.

In the video, they speak directly to U.S. service members and the intelligence community, reminding them that they took an oath to the U.S. Constitution and that they “can refuse illegal orders.”

The group warned that the threats to the Constitution are not just coming from abroad but from home and urged them to “not give up the ship,” but they did not specify what they considered an illegal order.

Trump responded with a series of posts in which he wrote their words “cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” and then “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” no Truth Social on Thursday.

Democratic Party leaders accused the president of calling for political violence, while the six lawmakers released a statement saying they would not be intimidated by threats.

Asked about it during the White House press briefing hours later, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump was not calling for their executions.