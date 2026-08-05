Pentagon Pete Goon Demands Better Grooming to Boost ‘Lethality’

Pete Hegseth’s top naval official is following his lead when it comes to cracking down on sailors’ beards.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, who was elevated to the role after Hegseth axed his predecessor in April, issued a memo on Wednesday instructing naval personnel to uphold the “Warrior Ethos” by maintaining proper grooming standards.

“To build culture, it starts with physical appearance and personal comportment—every single day,” Cao, 54, wrote. “A squared away Marine exudes discipline, preparedness, and lethality. A squared away Sailor displays confidence, focus, and precision. Service culture is where it starts.”

Cao wrote that every member of the Navy or Marine Corps must “ensure their every action aligns towards these behaviors,” which includes how they act on social media. He said the new grooming standards were “effective immediately.”

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy's FY2027 budget request, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“During my time serving as your Under Secretary and now as Acting Secretary, I periodically observe departures from the expected high standards for our force or a lack of persistent vigilance,” he continued. “We must take a round turn in areas such as military bearing, physical fitness and appearance, deportment, haircuts, and wear of the uniform.”

Cao added that “strict and uncompromising enforcement of all uniform, grooming, and physical fitness standards is expected and commanders at every level are fully empowered” to enforce the strict grooming standards.

Pete Hegseth pleads on-air with Fox bosses not to have his beard shaved off. Fox News

Cao concluded by saying he expects “a noticeable shift by the end of the year,” and adding that he would “never ask you to do anything I have not done, nor am willing to do myself.”

The acting secretary’s proclamation is not dissimilar to one issued by the self-styled “Secretary of War” last March, when he ordered a review of the “existing standards” related to “physical fitness, body composition, and grooming, which includes but is not limited to beards.”

Hegseth's priority of cultivating a "Warrior Ethos" within the U.S. military has involved some strange decisions. Eric Lee/Reuters

Hegseth, 46, has made his disdain for beards clear throughout his tenure as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary.

The former Fox & Friends Weekend host called a mandatory meeting for the Armed Forces in September where he ranted about what he considers “standard” military appearances.

“We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans,” he said. “No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression. We’re going to cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards.”

In June, Hegseth boarded a Naval vessel for a routine visit, but was shocked to find that multiple sailors had ignored his “no beards” decree, according to CNN.