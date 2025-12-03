Pentagon Pete Handed Final Results of Signalgate Report
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was given a final copy of the completed Defense Department Inspector General report into Signalgate on Tuesday, NBC News reports. Signalgate, which saw The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg added to a Signal chat comprised of senior Trump administration officials including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in which sensitive military information was exchanged earlier this year, resulted in the departure of national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong from their roles. President Donald Trump would later nominate Waltz to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Senior members of the Senate Armed Services Committee requested the investigation in March after news of the leak broke. Throughout the probe, Hegseth has maintained that he did not share classified information about troop movements in Yemen in the chat. Two people familiar with the matter told NBC News that the report, which outlines the findings of the eight-month-long investigation, is expected to be made public as early as this week.