Pentagon Pete Gives Kid Rock Special Army Helicopter Tours

Kid Rock and Pete Hegseth each rode shotgun in two Apache helicopters that flew out of the Army airbase in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Monday.

The MAGA musician and the Defense secretary, Dropsite News reported, went up with only one pilot so that there was room for the two of them, even though Apache helicopters normally have two pilots.

The event was filmed as part of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, TMZ reported, as well as Kid Rock’s “Freedom 250″ tour.

Hegseth shared photos of Kid Rock’s visit later on Monday.

Hegseth shared a photo of himself and Kid Rock posing in front of one of the helicopters. X/SecWar

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell issued a statement about the event.

“Today, Army helicopters operated in the National Capital Region in support of a Freedom 250th community relations event,” Parnell told the Daily Beast.

“As a part of that event, Robert ‘Kid Rock’ Ritchie participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour. At each stop along his tour, Kid Rock has generously pledged 1,000 free tickets for members of the military and veterans. The visit today provided an opportunity for Kid Rock to thank service members, highlight the professionalism of the men and women supporting the mission, and recognize their continued sacrifice in honor of our nation. The Department is grateful for Kid Rock’s long time support of our troops.”

Kid Rock visited the White House last March. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, doesn’t currently have scheduled tour dates in either Virginia or Washington, D.C.

Last month, Ritchie, 55, got an up-close view of the Apache helicopter when two flew by his Nashville, Tennessee home. He posted on social media a video of himself saluting them.

Those pilots were suspended, only for Hegseth to overturn that decision hours later.