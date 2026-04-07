Pentagon Pete Hit With Humiliating Impeachment Threat as Chaos Spirals

A House Democrat has moved to impeach self-styled “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth for his fumbling of the war with Iran.

Arizona Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari blasted Defense Secretary Hegseth, whom President Donald Trump credits with being the main cheerleader for the conflict, for what she called “repeated war crimes.”

Ansari, whose parents fled Iran to settle in the United States after the Islamic Revolution, said in a statement released on Monday that she will introduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth next week for “repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., is aiming for Hegseth and Trump. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes… are grounds for impeachment and removal from office,” she added.

Ansari did not specify what “war crimes” Hegseth may be guilty of, but the defense secretary has been criticized for a missile strike on an Iranian elementary school that is thought to have killed at least 175 people, most of them children.

Trump, however, has said he is not concerned about international humanitarian law.

“I’m not worried about it,” Trump told a press conference on Monday when pressed for a response regarding concerns about targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure. “You know the war crime? The war crime is allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit,” Ansari wrote in a post on X.

Ansari is ultimately aiming higher than Hegseth. She has called for Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, citing his “deranged statements” about the war.

Perhaps his most unhinged statement of late was a frustrated missive aimed at the Iranian regime on Easter Sunday. “Open the F----n’ Strait [of Hormuz], you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he raged.

Ansari has called for Trump’s Cabinet to betray him. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

“The 25th Amendment exists for a reason; his Cabinet should use it. The fate of U.S. troops, the Iranian people, and the very foundation of our global system are at stake,” Ansari said.

With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress—and a two-thirds Senate majority required to convict an executive official on impeachment charges—Ansari’s effort is unlikely to succeed. However, it points to growing dismay with Trump’s war.

An Ipsos poll conducted March 13–15 shows Americans still view U.S. military strikes against Iran negatively, with disapproval far exceeding approval. Concerns span from risks to service members’ lives to the potential financial impact at home. Overall, 58 percent disapprove of the strikes, compared with 38 percent who approve.