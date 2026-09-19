Politics

Pentagon Pete Parades Wife After Brutal Nickname Leaked

'TIL DEATH DO US PART

The defense secretary flaunted his wife after his staffers likened her to a controversial celebrity.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Pete Hegseth brought his wife along on an out-of-town work trip after staff in his ranks leaked a brutal nickname they gave her.

Hegseth, 46, and his third wife, Jennifer, 49, joined the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets for early-morning physical training on Friday as part of a tour aimed at connecting with military cadets and veterans and promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense sector.

“There is NO better way to kick off the SEND ME TOUR than with early morning PT with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets,” Hegseth wrote on X on Saturday, posting an image of him and Jennifer jogging up a staircase.

Pete Hegseth on X
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a picture of him jogging with wife Jennifer Rauchet. Pete Hegseth on X

The self-anointed “secretary of war” donned a gray shirt that declared “This is War” as he delivered a cringeworthy pep talk to cadets standing at attention in a massive stadium.

“A department that’s focused on the basics, the warrior ethos. No more ideological garbage anymore, no more DEI garbage and social engineering. That’s all done,” he ranted. “We don’t do critical race theory. We don’t do DEI. We do colorblind, gender neutral, merit-based, merit only. Discipline, accountability, readiness, training, lethality, that’s it. If it doesn’t contribute to any of those things, we don’t want it.”

Hegseth put his photo with Jennifer front and center of his X post just a day after Defense Department staffers’ moniker for his wife became public.

Pete Hegseth/Department of Defense
The image was posted a day after Defense Department staffers' nickname for Jennifer got leaked. Pete Hegseth/Department of Defense

Insiders told the Daily Mail that staffers have likened Jennifer to Yoko Ono, the widow of late Beatles legend John Lennon. Ono, whose relationship with Lennon began as an affair, sparked controversy for being fiercely protective of the musician and is often portrayed as a controlling figure who played a role in the band’s breakup.

“Now there’s a woman with an extremely tight leash on the man she married,” one source told the Mail.

“She’s like his parole officer and PR agent all at once,” another source said.

(Original Caption) Yoko and John...Beatle John Lennon and Yoko Ono, his bride of three months at the time this photo was made in Montreal in June 1969, pose in bed. His first solo album at the time featured songs telling of his love for Yoko. They held, in bed, press conferences in several cities with the theme, "make love, not war." Lennon was shot to death December 8, 1980. In a statement December 9th, Miss Ono said, "There is no funeral for John. Later in the week we will set the time for silent vigil to pray for his soul. We invite you to participate from wherever you are at the time."
Jennifer was likened to Yoko Ono, widow of the Beatles star John Lennon. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

The couple met while both working at Fox News and began an affair in 2016. At the time, Hegseth was married to his second wife, Samantha Deering, with whom he shares three children: Gunner, 16; Peter Boone, 14; and Rex, 10.

Hegseth and Jennifer had a daughter, Gwendolyn, in 2017—the same year Deering filed for divorce. Jennifer took Hegseth’s last name after they married in 2019. She has three children from a previous marriage.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C), his wife Jennifer Hegseth (R), and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine (L), depart following the Department of War's 2026 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony on the Pentagon River Terrace Parade Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. The ceremony honored American service members who were held as prisoners of war and later returned home, as well as those still listed as missing in action from past conflicts. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Hegseth and Jennifer walked hand in hand next to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine in Arlington, Virginia on Friday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Jennifer has become closely involved in her husband’s professional life since he rose to the helm of the Defense Department. The New York Times previously revealed that Jennifer is ever-present at her husband’s side because the embattled defense secretary, who has repeatedly been accused of heavy drinking, counts on her to keep him out of trouble.​​

More than a dozen current and former administration officials and sources close to Jennifer told the Times that she has been serving as the defense secretary’s most influential adviser, prepping him for appearances, sitting in on his meetings with journalists, interviewing potential staff members, and even helping brainstorm ideas for Defense Department videos.

Jennifer Rauchet, wife of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an event to sign an executive order establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission to be chaired by Rauchet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 3, 2026.
Jennifer has drawn flak for always hovering around her husband. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The Pentagon has stood by the defense secretary’s wife amid the controversy.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell described Jennifer as “an accomplished leader in her own right and a devoted military spouse.”

“She is a vital asset and a true force multiplier for our mission,” he said in a statement to the Mail. “Because of her exceptional capability and the profound impact of her work, the Department of War not only welcomes her current leadership but actively plans to involve her even more deeply in the future. She is simply that valuable to our community and our nation.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

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