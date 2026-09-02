Pentagon Pete Launches Desperate Cover-Up After Bombshell Leak

The Pentagon has scrubbed internal documents after an explosive report was leaked that revealed pushback against Pete Hegseth’s orders.

The Washington Post had sparked an uproar with its report detailing concerns from top military leaders about the war, prompting a furious response from Pentagon officials, including the defense secretary.

In response, the Defense Department removed documents associated with the Secretary of Defense Orders Book (SDOB), which had been kept on the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet), sources told the Post.

The SDOB was at the center of the Post’s reporting on top commanders voicing their disagreement with Hegseth’s order for some troops in the Middle East to stay there longer amid the prospect of prolonged military operations against Iran.

The Navy’s top admiral, along with leaders of the U.S. European Command, the U.S. Pacific Command, and the U.S. Southern Command, were said to have responded to the troops’ extension in the Middle East with “non-concurs” in the SDOB, which was seen by unnamed sources who revealed the internal disagreement to the Post.

Hegseth has been fuming over the Post's reporting on the president's disastrous war. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

It remains unclear how the removal of such documents could impact military planning.

A former defense official who routinely viewed these documents told the Post that purging the SDOB will “dramatically reduce the number of people who have direct access to it,” which could constrain urgent planning needs.

Commanders and their staff who rely on the SDOB to make time-sensitive decisions can still rely on the database, the official said, but added that it is now “certainly more difficult.”

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesman, did not deny that the documents were removed.

“As we have previously stated, the Department of War does not publicly discuss internal operational deliberative processes,” he told the Post, adding, “The success of our servicemembers is Secretary Hegseth’s top priority, and for that reason, decisions regarding operational processes, force posture, and deliberative staffing are managed through appropriate security channels to ensure mission security and operational integrity.”

Hegseth has made cracking down on leaks a top priority. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The move comes after Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigned this week after repeatedly butting heads with Hegseth, reportedly warning President Donald Trump on his way out that Hegseth was causing “generational damage” with his moves in the military.

The Pentagon under Hegseth has attempted to crack down on leaks coming from within the DOD to the press and has severely restricted press access within the physical building.

In 2025, the Pentagon implemented new policies that revoked long-standing workspaces and credentials to fill the Pentagon with pro-Trump right-wing news organizations.