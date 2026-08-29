Pentagon Pete Quietly Sidelined After Trump Blowup

President Donald Trump has quietly begun to pin his hopes for resolving the Iran conflict on his treasury secretary rather than Pete Hegseth as the defense secretary is increasingly sidelined.

That’s according to inside sources quoted Saturday by the Daily Mail, which described a subtle shift within the 80-year-old president’s inner circle when it comes to Situation Room briefings on the war, now in its seventh month.

While Hegseth is still routinely asked for updates on the war, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, an unnamed insider claimed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s take is now given more attention by Trump in the meetings.

Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“The environment changed,” the source was quoted saying, attributing the shift to a realization within the administration that they “can’t bludgeon them anymore” to win concessions.

“One is a sledge-hammer and the other is a scalpel,” the source said of Hegseth and Bessent.

The shift reportedly came after Trump angrily confronted Hegseth about dwindling stockpiles of munitions at a Camp David meeting in late July, telling the defense secretary he believed the issue “had been fixed” when it apparently had not.

Hegseth, according to the source quoted by the Mail, “tells Trump what he wants to hear,” leading to concerns that Trump is not getting an accurate picture of the situation on the ground in the Middle East.

It’s a far cry from February, when Trump and Hegseth worked in lockstep to commence the Iran war, lauding themselves as victors over and over again, without actually having won.

Since then the situation has devolved into a seemingly intractable quagmire, with the Iranian regime still steadfastly resisting Trump’s demands around their nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. appears to have paused strikes on Iran, with none having been publicly announced since July 29. Instead, the administration is attempting economic penalties to bring Iran to heel.

Bessent has a seat on the National Security Council and is using Treasury’s sanctions powers to choke the regime’s oil revenues and disrupt billions in profits.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told the Daily Mail that the secretaries had equal footing with Trump.