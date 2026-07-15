Pentagon Pete Reveals Bonkers HRT for Troops Scheme

Pete Hegseth has set out to leave his mark on the U.S. military with a new program designed to make sure service members’ testosterone levels are appropriately high.

The self-anointed “secretary of war,” 46, announced on Wednesday that he had authorized a new screening program to monitor testosterone deficiency among service members, marking the latest bizarre development in his DEI crusade at the Defense Department.

“At the Department of War, we have the most elite warriors on the face of the earth,” he said in a video announcement posted to social media. “We have a sacred duty to maintain that advantage, which is why we must constantly look for new ways to optimize your performance, your resilience, and your long-term health.”

Pete Hegseth made the announcement in an ominously staged video published Wednesday. Department of Defense

Hegseth said service members aged 30 and older will get their testosterone levels tested annually as part of their periodic health assessment, “because it’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop.” The test will also be made available for those under 30 on a voluntary basis.

If treatment is recommended, service members will be given the option to receive testosterone replacement therapy.

“This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement,” Hegseth said. “It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.”

“By addressing these health markers early, we’re keeping you on the leading edge of lethality and giving you the same level of support that you give this nation, the absolute best,” he added.

TRT products approved by the Food and Drug Administration are currently only indicated for men with specific forms of hypogonadism linked to known structural or genetic causes. Hypogonadism is a condition in which the body’s sex glands produce little to no sex hormones, potentially leading to muscle loss and reduced bone density.

But the FDA, under its MAHA commissioner Marty Makary, announced in April that it was encouraging sponsors of approved TRT products to seek an expanded indication to cover low libido in men with idiopathic hypogonadism, a condition marked by low testosterone levels without an identifiable cause.

“New and emerging data suggest there may be an opportunity to help men suffering from symptoms that significantly affect quality of life,” Makary said at the time. “We are eager to work with sponsors to further evaluate this potential new use while upholding our rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness.”

The defense secretary has long been preoccupied with all things gender. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Hegseth has been preoccupied with gender since taking the helm of the Pentagon. After branding diversity, equity, and inclusion policies “toxic ideological garbage,” he sidelined several high-ranking female officials, blocked the promotion of senior Navy officers, axed initiatives such as the Women, Peace and Security Program, and cracked down on grooming.