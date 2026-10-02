Pentagon Pete Unveils Desperate Plot to Save Trump’s Skin

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued an order to try to avoid a GOP electoral wipeout in the upcoming midterms.

In a two-and-a-half-minute video posted online Friday, Hegseth announced that “commanders and supervisors at every level” within the Pentagon are to allot a one-day stand-down in October to give service members a chance to vote in the Nov. 3 elections.

“How about we make sure those who serve our country have every single opportunity to vote?” Hegseth said. “Makes sense to me.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we’re upholding things that are central to the defense of our republic and our American way of life, and we’re doing this because in the past, voting for our men and women in uniform has been time-consuming and complex, as many warriors reside outside of their home state for obvious reasons.”

Both Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth will be desperate for the GOP not to lose control of Congress in the midterms. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The move comes as Trump and the GOP hope to squeeze out any advantage they can ahead of the midterms. Intense voter backlash to Trump in November could see the GOP lose control of both the House and the Senate.

Trump and Hegseth are two administration figures who could be at risk of impeachment attempts from Democrats should they control Congress for the final two years of Trump’s presidency.

Hegseth made sure to point out that the administration is not telling military members “who to vote for” by taking steps to ensure they can cast their ballots.

“It’s then up to you to exercise your right as an American to choose your elected leaders. Voting is the way our Founding Fathers envisioned every citizen’s ability to participate in government,” Hegseth added. “We’re going to take the time to ensure that you can vote and that your voice is heard.”

A Rasmussen Reports survey in March found that 57 percent of likely U.S. military voters would vote for the Republican candidate in the midterms, compared with 35 percent who would back a Democratic candidate.

Last month, Hegseth also issued a plea to the 300,000-odd service members and their families who are not registered to vote to do so before the midterms arrive.

“That’s more than the ballots cast in cities like Detroit, Boston, Milwaukee, or Seattle,” he said.