Pentagon Pete Uses Beloved Kids Character in Bizarre War Meme

As Pete Hegseth prepared to testify in Congress for the first time since the Iran war began, the defense secretary decided there was only one appropriate mood setter: a children’s book character.

Shortly before appearing alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine to testify, Hegseth posted an illustration on X depicting the pair testifying alongside the much-loved storybook character Franklin the Turtle.

The meme Hegseth pushed out ahead of his hearing. X

The popular Franklin book series is based on a backpack-wearing turtle who learns lessons about honesty, responsibility and facing fears.

Some observers viewed as an interesting thematic choice for a former Fox & Friends host set to be grilled on his leadership, judgement and accountability.

“My favorite is going to be when Franklin locks up Hegseth,” one critic responded to the Pentagon chief.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, arrive on Capitol Hill to testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Wednesday’s hearing before the House Armed Services Committee was held to discuss the administration’s 2027 military budget proposal, which would boost defense spending to a historic $1.5 trillion.

Things got off to an animated start when the defense secretary was confronted by protesters as he entered the hearing with his wife. One demonstrator held a poster that read: “Arrest Hegseth.”

Inside, Democrats grilled the cabinet official about the costly conflict, which was waged without congressional approval.

“As I look at it, the strategy seems to be to use as much violence, as much threats, as much coercion as possible to bend the world to our will. I think that is a very dangerous strategy,” said Democrat Adam Smith.

The hearing comes as the war edged towards its 60th day, with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz still throttling one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints.

Roughly a fifth of global oil supply normally passes through the narrow waterway, making it the single biggest economic flashpoint of the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill on April 29, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Oil markets are already flashing warning signs. U.S. crude has climbed back above $100 a barrel, while Brent crude has surged past $110 amid fears the standoff could drag on, reviving inflation fears just as consumers were beginning to feel some economic relief.

But in Truth Social post overnight, Trump once again sought to blame Iran for the standoff.

“Iran can’t get their act together,” Trump wrote at 4 am alongside an AI-generated image of him carrying a military-style rifle.

Donald Trump shared the post just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

Wednesday was not the first time Hegseth has posted a bizarre image of Franklin the turtle.

Late last year, he shared an AI-generated fake Franklin book cover titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists,” showing the wholesome turtle character in military gear leaning out of a helicopter and firing a rocket launcher at drug boats.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a children's classic book to meme his department's deadly boat strike in the face of controversy. (Credit: Pete Hegseth/X) Pete Hegseth/X

Hegseth captioned it: “For your Christmas wish list…”

The meme came just after reports that Hegseth was under scrutiny over a controversial U.S. anti-narcotics strike in the Caribbean, including allegations surrounding a second strike on survivors from a targeted boat operation.

This led to publisher Kids Can Press hitting back, saying in a statement: “Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity.

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”