Pentagon Pete’s War Goons Accidentally Invade Mexico

Department of Defense “contractors” landed on a Mexican beach and accidentally declared it United States territory in a bizarre incident on Monday.

A group of unidentified men hammered six signs into a beach near Playa Bagdad in Northeast Mexico on Nov. 17. The signs declared that the area was “Department of Defense property” and had been classified as a “restricted area” by “the commander.” The area is roughly twelve miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Heavily armed Mexican Navy personnel came to investigate the scene and discovered that the men had landed in Mexico by mistake and intended to plant the signs in South Texas. The situation was resolved without violence, and the Mexican Navy removed the signs. Pictures and videos of the incident circulated on social media over the following days.

The sign U.S. contractors were placing on Mexican soil. X / @MORRIS80766176

The accidental annexers were later identified by the Pentagon as “contractors” hired by the Department of Defense to plant the signs on the Texas side of the border to mark “National Defense Area III.” The Pentagon has been installing a series of “National Defense Areas” in 2025 to tighten control of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Changes in water depth and topography altered the perception of the international boundary’s location,” said the Pentagon in a statement. “Government of Mexico personnel removed six signs based on their perception of the international boundary’s location.”

The statement added that the contractors will “coordinate with appropriate agencies to avoid confusion in the future.”

The Mexican government has begun investigating the incident.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the U.S. Embassy in Mexico about this incident,” said the Mexican Navy and Foreign Affairs Department in a joint statement.

“The Mexican Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (CILA) will begin technical consultations to fully clarify the incident and will review the maps and instruments that mark the border between both countries, as established by existing boundary and water treaties.”

Armed members of the Mexican Navy arrived to investigate the U.S.'s accidental invasion of Mexico. X /MORRIS80766176

The U.S.’s accidental invasion of Mexico happened on the same day Donald Trump said he’d be “okay” with bombing drug cartels in the country.

“Would I want strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? OK with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” he said in an appearance alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected that notion at her Tuesday press briefing, saying it’s “not going to happen.” She also addressed the accidental invasion, saying the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC), a binational agency overseeing the U.S.-Mexico border, would get involved in the dispute.

“The river changes its course, it breaks loose, and according to the treaty, you have to clearly demarcate the national border,” she said.

Sheinbaum was referring to the Rio Grande River, which marks the U.S.-Mexican border, per the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. The IBWC has had to negotiate additional treaties to mark the border in the years since, as the river has naturally shifted over nearly two centuries. The latest treaty on record was signed in 1970.

U.S. troops’ declaration of a Mexican beach property of the Department of Defense violated that treaty.