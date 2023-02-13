CHEAT SHEET
SEE IT: Pentagon Releases Close-Up Images of Downed Spy Balloon
The Pentagon has released more images of its spy balloon recovery efforts after shooting down a Chinese surveillance vessel just off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month. Images shared by the Department of Defense Monday show U.S. Navy personnel on Friday securing and transporting what appears to be a balled-up plastic tarp, which presumably served as the outer surface of the balloon. After tying down the materials in a large crate, photos show sailors moving it off of a boat and onto dry land using a forklift. The balloon shown in the new images was the first of four to be shot down this month, including an as-yet unidentified “object” which was taken out over Lake Huron Sunday.