Pentagon Reportedly to Launch UFO Task Force
IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
The Pentagon is forming a new task force to investigate UFOs that have been observed by U.S. military aircraft, reports say, in response to longstanding concerns about unidentified aircraft that have been observed flying over military bases. Determining whether the crafts are operated by troublesome Earthlings or curious extraterrestrials will be a central concern of the task force. Earlier this year, the Pentagon released three short videos showing U.S. aircraft encountering such phenomena, while service members were recorded reacting in awe at how quickly the objects were moving. Donald Trump in April called the footage a “hell of a video” and told Reuters he wondered “if it’s real.” The Pentagon had previously studied recordings of aerial encounters with unknown objects as part of a program that ran from 2007 to 2012.