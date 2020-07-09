Pentagon: We Don’t Know Who Ordered Attack on Lafayette Square Protesters
It remains disputed who in the Trump administration, on June 1, gave the infamous order for Park Police to clear Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters for President Trump’s photo op. The White House has pointed to Attorney General Bill Barr, who denied it in an interview with the AP. Testifying to the House on Thursday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley professed not to know. Both men, who profess regret for joining Trump in the photo op, acknowledged being at the FBI counterprotest command center and the White House, drawing incredulity from Rep. Adam Smith (D-CA). Milley suggested the decision was made earlier, at a meeting that would have been attended by D.C. National Guard commander Maj. Gen. William Walker and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.