Pentagon: Ukrainians Sunk Powerful Russian Warship Moskva With Two Missiles
BATTLESHIP IRL
Two Ukrainian missiles helped bring down a Russian warship that sunk on Thursday, a U.S. official told The Washington Post. The sinking of the warship Moskva prompted dueling claims on how it occurred, as Ukraine insisted it brought the ship down while Russia claimed an explosion on the ship caused a fire. The ship’s sinking prompted a deadly threat to Kyiv by the Russian Defense Ministry, which said it would step up attacks on the Ukrainian capital in retaliation. That threat was met with action on Friday as authorities reported blasts outside Kyiv, with Russian missiles targeting a factory used to make weapons. Russia had largely retreated from Kyiv in recent weeks after it suffered brutal losses in trying to claim the city.