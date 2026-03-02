Pentagon Shares Tasteless Iraq Quiz as War Rages in Iran
The Pentagon has published a tasteless quiz about a war that killed hundreds of Americans on its website as troops are sent to die in a new conflict. “This is not Iraq, this is not endless,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared during a testy press conference on Monday morning. But the Gulf War, a conflict between Iraq and a coalition of 42 other nations which ended in 1991, is clearly on the minds of those at Hegseth’s department, as a quiz titled ‘Bombs Over Baghdad: Test Your Desert Storm Knowledge’ appeared on the Pentagon website as the war in Iran intensified over the weekend. Operation Desert Storm was the code name for a military operation to expel occupying Iraqi forces from Kuwait, which Iraq had invaded and annexed months earlier. Between Desert Shield and Desert Storm, almost 400 Americans were killed. As part of the quiz, users were asked which dictator was toppled, the operation code names, and which commander led the American forces during the war. “Did you serve on the front lines?” it cheerily asks if the participant scores well. The timing of the quiz is suspect given that President Donald Trump warned that Americans would die during the conflict with Iran.